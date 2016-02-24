UK foreign minister says Russia may try to interfere in election
LONDON, May 13 There is a "realistic possibility" Russia might try to interfere in Britain's national election next month, according to Boris Johnson, Britain's foreign secretary.
TAIPEI, Feb 24 Taiwan's export orders in January fell 12.4 percent, much worse than expected, data released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Wednesday showed. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology products. JAN 2016 REUTERS POLL DEC 2015 Export orders (y/y pct) -12.4 -9.8 -12.3 Export orders from China -11.9 -8.8 Export orders from U.S. -9.5 -8.1 Export orders from Europe -18.0 -23.4 Export orders from Japan -24.2 -27.4 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and KIm Coghill)
LONDON, May 13 There is a "realistic possibility" Russia might try to interfere in Britain's national election next month, according to Boris Johnson, Britain's foreign secretary.
LONDON, May 13 The British government does not yet know who was behind Friday's global cyber attack that disrupted the UK's health system, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Saturday.