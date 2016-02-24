TAIPEI, Feb 24 Taiwan's export orders in January fell 12.4 percent, much worse than expected, data released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Wednesday showed. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology products. JAN 2016 REUTERS POLL DEC 2015 Export orders (y/y pct) -12.4 -9.8 -12.3 Export orders from China -11.9 -8.8 Export orders from U.S. -9.5 -8.1 Export orders from Europe -18.0 -23.4 Export orders from Japan -24.2 -27.4 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and KIm Coghill)