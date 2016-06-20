BRIEF- Hotto Link unit announces business alliance with Reddit
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)
TAIPEI, June 20 Taiwan's export orders for May, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. MAY REUTERS POLL APRIL Export orders (y/y pct) -5.8 -5.85 -11.1 Export orders from China -6.4 -10.9 Export orders from U.S. -4.0 -11.4 Export orders from Europe -4.9 -15.0 Export orders from Japan -26.7 -25.3 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes