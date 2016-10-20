BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
TAIPEI Oct 20 Taiwan's annual export orders are expected to show growth in the final three months of the year, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Thursday.
Export orders in September rose 3.9 percent from a year earlier, up for a second straight month after more than a year of decline. (Reporting by Loh Liang-sa; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility