TAIPEI, Oct 20 Taiwan's export orders for September, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. SEPT REUTERS POLL AUGUST Export orders (y/y pct) +3.9 +1.83 +8.3 Export orders from China +3.7 +12.8 Export orders from U.S. +12.9 +15.1 Export orders from Europe +1.8 +5.6 Export orders from Japan -14.9 -9.5 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Loh Liang-sa; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)