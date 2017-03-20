TAIPEI, March 20 Taiwan's export orders for February rose 22 percent from a year earlier, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Monday. For January-February, orders were up 12.7 percent from the same period a year earlier, the data showed. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. FEBRUARY REUTERS POLL JANUARY Export orders (y/y pct) +22.0 +15.8 +5.2 Export orders from China +40.5 +5.5 Export orders from U.S. +21.1 +4.8 Export orders from Europe +12.9 +8.3 Export orders from Japan +23.6 +5.3 The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu and J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)