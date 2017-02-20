UPDATE 1-Britain says some of Manchester bomber's network potentially still at large
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
TAIPEI, Feb 20 Taiwan's export orders for January, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. JAN 2017 REUTERS DEC 2016 POLL Export orders (y/y pct) +5.2 +6.65 +6.3 Export orders from China +5.5 +11.2 Export orders from U.S. +4.8 +8.7 Export orders from Europe +8.3 +7.9 Export orders from Japan +5.3 -2.6 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.