a day ago
Taiwan June export orders rise 13 pct y/y, beat forecasts
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 20, 2017 / 8:10 AM / a day ago

Taiwan June export orders rise 13 pct y/y, beat forecasts

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, July 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for June,
released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  JUNE    REUTERS POLL    MAY
     Export orders (y/y pct)      +13.0   +7.55           +9.1
     Export orders from China     +17.3                   +14.5
     Export orders from U.S.      +13.1                   +10.2
     Export orders from Europe    +13.8                   +15.3
     Export orders from Japan     +19.7                   +19.2
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Jess Macy Yu; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)

