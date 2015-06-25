(Adds interest rate outlook)
By Liang-Sa Loh and J.R. Wu
TAIPEI, June 25 Taiwan left its benchmark
interest rate unchanged Thursday after its quarterly policy
meeting, citing the need to support financial stability and
prices and help economic growth.
The decision, which was as expected, means the trade reliant
economy will continue an accommodative stance in monetary policy
but may have to look to fiscal and structural steps to bolster
domestic growth.
Like much of Asia, Taiwan is struggling to overhaul an
economic model based on exports as it confronts a patchy global
recovery.
"In exports, everyone is doing poorly," said Taiwan central
bank governor Perng Fai-nan during a news briefing after the
policy meeting. "Taiwan still is competitive" against main rival
South Korea, Perng said. The two compete in tech exports.
Unable to do much more for exporters through its monetary
policy, the central bank kept discount rate - the rate at which
the central bank lends to financial institutions mainly for
short term purposes - at 1.875 percent, where it has been since
July 2011.
Many economists expect Taiwan's key policy rate will remain
unchanged this year given the global uncertainties.
Perng said he expected Taiwan's very low core inflation to
nudge upward slightly in the second half of the year. The
central bank expects the core consumer price index to rise 0.81
percent in 2015.
During the first five months of the year, the overall CPI
had fallen 0.66 percent. Perng said the price falls were no
cause for worry as they reflected weak oil prices rather than
the state of domestic demand.
Many expect Taiwan's interest rate moves to track those of
the U.S. Federal Reserve, but the Fed's decision is one of many
factors for Taiwan to consider, he said.
CURRENCY
External demand for the island's signature tech goods has
been slipping, leading some analysts to call for a further
depreciation of Taiwan's currency.
Perng didn't address these calls directly but noted that if
foreign-exchange swings are too volatile the bank will continue
to step in to to maintain the "dynamic stability" of the
currency.
"Demand and supply determines the New Taiwan Dollar," Perng
said.
The central bank has been managing daily currency movements,
while increasing checks on capital flows during the past two
months.
Taiwan's statistics agency said in late May it expects gross
domestic product to expand 3.28 percent for this year, cutting
the outlook from a previous 3.78 percent estimate.
The M2 broad money supply has been growing near the 6.5
percent upper end of the central bank's range target.
Finance Minister Chang Sheng-ford said earlier this month
that government investment spending should increase next year as
part of an expansionary fiscal policy to boost economic growth.
Perng supported this idea but said Taiwan's low tax revenue
would limit any such policy.
