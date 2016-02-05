* OMO rate for 14-day negotiable CD lowered to 0.26 pct
TAIPEI, Feb 5 Taiwan's central bank lowered the
rate on one of its open market operation rates on Friday, a week
after it guided the overnight interbank rate down.
The 14-day negotiable certificate of deposit, which will be
issued on Feb. 16, was lowered to 0.26 percent, from 0.29
percent, the central bank said.
"This was an adjustment to market rates after the recent
adjustment to the overnight interbank rate," said a central bank
official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The cut to the central bank's open market operation rates
could indicate policymakers are preparing to again lower policy
rates amid weak economic growth prospects.
In a special trading session last Saturday, the central bank
guided the overnight interbank rate lower.
The last time the central bank began guiding market rates
down, it followed the moves by cutting the official policy rate
in late September.
The central bank again cut the discount rate in late
December, but it had not guided market rates lower beforehand.
Taiwan's financial markets are closed next week and trading
will resume on Feb. 15.
(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)