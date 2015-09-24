TAIPEI, Sept 24 Taiwan's central bank said that it cut benchmark interest rates for the first time in six years to support economic growth.

It said that the level of the Taiwan dollar exchange rate "in principle" should be decided by market supply and demand, but that it would maintain an orderly foreign exchange market if necessary.

The central bank on Thursday lowered its policy rate to 1.750 percent from 1.875 percent, the first cut since 2009, citing the slowdown in global economic growth. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)