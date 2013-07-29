TAIPEI, July 29 Taiwan does not rule out the
possibility of tightening a tax rule on trading properties and
luxury goods, as it aims to narrow the gap between the rich and
the poor.
Speculation has helped drive up property prices on the
island, especially in the capital Taipei and some other northern
cities, and worsened affordability at a time when growth is
slowing.
Taiwan's Finance Minister Chang Sheng-ford told reporters
over the weekend that studies show the tax has received positive
feedback as it has helped curb property turnover and narrowed
the gap between rich and poor.
The government introduced the so-called luxury tax almost
two years ago. Properties that are sold in less than two years
after being bought are taxed.
A 15 percent tax applies to properties sold within a year of
purchase and 10 ppercent to those sold within two years. A 10
percent tax applies on sales of luxury goods worth at least T$3
million ($100,000).
One possibility is to collect the tax from buyers, which is
what Hong Kong and Singapore have done, Chang said.
Another option is to extend the tax-free period to three or
four years from the current two years, the minister added.
(Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)