* Global economic uncertainty rising - ministry

* July exports +1.2 pct y/y (vs f'cast -2.0 pct)

* Imports -0.2 pct (vs f'cast -4.95 pct)

* July exports to China +3.4 pct y/y, to U.S. -7.3 pct

By Faith Hung and Liang-Sa Loh

TAIPEI, Aug 8 Taiwan's exports increased for the first time in 18 months in July, a piece of good news that carries no assurances the island's pivotal trade picture will keep improving.

In July, exports rose 1.2 percent from a year earlier, the first expansion since January 2015. A Reuters poll had forecast a 2.0 percent slide.

The finance ministry credited the growth on stronger demand from China for electronics components and for information and telecommunication products. Exports to China rose 3.4 percent from July 2015, compared with June's 4.5 percent drop.

The ministry was cautious about export prospects, noting that China "has increased its local production. And the overhanging of supply glut, the Brexit and rising protectionism will raise global economic uncertainty, clouding our economic outlook."

Historically, exports have driven Taiwan's growth. But Tim Condon, ING regional economist, wrote on Monday "We think exports are over as a growth driver."

In May, Taiwan trimmed its 2016 economic growth target for the third time. The current forecast is 1.06 percent, rather than 1.47 percent.

Taiwan's central bank in June trimmed interest rates for the fourth consecutive meeting, saying stimulus and economic restructuring were also needed to revive the economy.

Traditionally, Taiwan's exports are bigger in the second half than in the first due to shipments of electronics items before Christmas.

Kevin Wang, an analyst of Taishin Securities Advisory in Taipei, said he believes exports now "will gather momentum each month, particularly Q4 exports will be better".

With improving exports, the central bank should be able to hold rates at its September meeting, he said.

ONLY MARGINAL GAINS?

But some economists said the anticipated launch of a new iPhone model and stronger demand will probably not deliver the same bang for Taiwan's exporters as in the past.

Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economic research at HSBC, wrote late last month that regional data was not pointing unequivocally towards a global industrial uptick, "let alone a sustained rise in Asian exports"

He predicted some marginal improvement in Asian exports, partly because of base effects, "but we doubt that this will signal prolonged acceleration in exports".

Earlier on Monday, China reported its exports and imports fell more than expected in July, pointing to further weakness in global demand in the aftermath of Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

Imports fell 12.5 percent from a year earlier, the biggest decline since February.

For Taiwan, July shipments to the U.S. wee down 7.3 percent, compared with the previous month's 3.1 percent gain.

Exports to Japan rose 10.2 percent, from 0.8 percent of growth in May, and those to Europe were up 4.5 percent, compared with 0.1 percent the prior month. (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao; Editing by Richard Borsuk)