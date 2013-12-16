TAIPEI Dec 16 Taiwan's cabinet said it expects
the second phase of its new free-trade zone to generate T$21
billion ($709 million) in private investment and create 13,000
jobs next year, as the export-driven economy steps up efforts to
compete globally.
The zone, which focuses largely on investment, educational
and financial services, will help Taiwan counter the threat of
being marginalised in the wake of trade deals being negotiated
by major economies and regional Asian neighbours.
In a statement late on Sunday, Taiwan's cabinet pointed to
the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) to further liberalise the
economies of the Asia-Pacific region, and the Regional
Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), between ASEAN and its
free trade partners, as risk to the island's future
competitiveness.
Taiwan kicked off the first phase of the zone earlier this
year. Now it is entering the second phase, which is subject to
approval from the Taiwanese legislature, which the cabinet said
it hopes to secure next year, the statement said.
The zone is expected to generate T$30 billion and T$40
billion in revenues for banks and securities houses,
respectively, over the next five years, it added.
Taiwan also plans to liberalise numerous aspects of its
educational market, including regulations on the salaries of
educators and foreign recruitment of students.
($1 = 29.6080 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Michael Gold and Faith Hung; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)