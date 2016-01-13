By John Ruwitch
| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Jan 14 Taiwan businessman David Chai
plans to fly home from China to vote in elections on Saturday,
even though he knows the Nationalist candidate he supports
doesn't have much of a shot.
Others like Chai from the self-governed island but who work
in China apparently don't see the point.
Taiwan's Nationalists and the Chinese government have found
common ground in recent years in encouraging the roughly one
million Taiwanese people living in China to return home for
elections. The demographic is seen as more likely to vote for
the pro-business Nationalists, who have espoused stronger ties
with the mainland and oppose Taiwan independence.
The Nationalists have said Taiwanese businessmen made a
difference in the 2008 and 2012 elections that delivered their
candidate, Ma Ying-jeou, the presidency.
But with the party in disarray and independence-leaning
opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Tsai
Ing-wen heavily favoured to become president, far fewer
Taiwanese businessmen are making the trip than before.
"This year, the passion isn't half as strong as in previous
years," said Chai, chairman of the Taiwan Business Association
in the manufacturing hub of Dongguan, about 80 km (50 miles)
north of Hong Kong.
"A lot of people think that it's maybe not worth it to
vote."
China, which detests the DPP, has regarded Taiwan as a
renegade province since Chiang Kai-shek's Nationalists fled to
the island in 1949 after losing the Chinese civil war to Mao
Zedong's Communists. Beijing has never ruled out the use of
force to ensure unification.
SLOW TICKET SALES
The Nationalists have said they expect around 100,000
Taiwanese businessmen to return to vote this time. That would be
about half the turnout of four years ago when Ma won a second
term by a slim six percent margin.
In Dongguan, as many as 40,000 Taiwanese went home to vote
that year but Chai expects only 10,000-15,000 to go this year.
Around 40,000 Taiwanese living in Shanghai may return, said
Eddie Hu, executive vice chairman of Shanghai's Taiwan Business
Association. Four years ago, 70,000 made the trip.
In a small sign of the anaemic interest, South East Travel
Service Co Ltd took more than three weeks to fill a 300-seat
charter flight from Shanghai for the election, according to its
ticket sales department.
Airlines have trimmed prices on commercial flights to try to
entice would-be voters, but Hu says that won't matter much.
"There isn't a problem with the price. The problem is
whether or not people's hearts are in it for Taiwan," he said.
"If you don't have your heart in it, you're still not going to
go back even if the ticket's cheaper."
Few have benefited more than Taiwanese businessmen operating
in China from warmer cross-strait ties and more than 20 trade
deals inked since Ma became president in 2008.
But the cosiness with China espoused by the Nationalists has
ultimately undermined the party. Many voters are suspicious of a
perceived growing economic dependence on China and are
supporting the DPP this time round.
"This isn't about one election. It's about Taiwan's future,"
said a Taiwanese executive and Nationalist supporter in Shanghai
who declined to be named. "The question is whether the
Nationalists will continue to exist or not. I'm just voting to
show my support."
Chai, the business association leader from Dongguan, says he
is heeding the call of civic duty.
"It may not be able to change the result," he said. "But as
a citizen I still need to vote."
(Additional reporting by Faith Hung in Taipei; Editing by Nick
Macfie)