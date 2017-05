TAIPEI China's Taiwan Affairs Office said on Saturday it would continue to oppose any Taiwan independence activities, after the leader of Taiwan's pro-independence opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won the island's presidential election.

China's determination to protect its territory and sovereignty was "hard as a rock", it said, in a statement released via the official Xinhua news agency.

