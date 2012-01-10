* China learns lesson, forgoes warnings and war games
* China prepared for win by either party-sources
* Whoever wins will deal with more confident China, new
leader
By Benjamin Kang Lim
BEIJING, Jan 10 China has forgone blustery
warnings and war games in the run-up to Taiwan's presidential
election this weekend, and will likely take a measured response
even if the independence-leaning opposition unseats friendlier
incumbent Ma Ying-jeou.
It is no secret that Beijing prefers another four years for
the Nationalist Party's Ma, who has pursued closer economic ties
since he was elected in 2008, over Tsai Ing-wen of the island's
main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
But China has avoided rhetoric or military manoeuvres ahead
of the latest election after previous attempts to influence the
outcome backfired spectacularly.
"We are prepared for either scenario. There won't be a big
difference whoever wins," a source familiar with China's policy
towards Taiwan told Reuters, requesting anonymity to avoid
political repercussions.
"If Tsai Ing-wen wins, the mainland will 'listen to her
words and watch her deeds' in the beginning," a second source
with ties to the top Chinese leadership said, also asking not to
be identified.
Taiwan opinion polls show Ma has a narrow edge
over Tsai.
HISTORICAL IRONY
The race is rich in historical irony given Ma's party, also
known as the Kuomintang (KMT), lost the Chinese civil war to the
Communists in 1949 and fled to the island.
Beijing regards Taiwan as sovereign territory that must
eventually return to the fold, by force if necessary.
But China and Taiwan managed tense relations during the
tenure of DPP president Chen Shui-bian who used provocative
pro-independence rhetoric that angered China in the 2000s, while
Ma has boosted financial and economic ties through a landmark
trade pact while in office.
Beijing ousted Taipei from the United Nations in 1971 and
for years courted allies to switch recognition. With Ma in
office, China has stopped this diplomatic poaching and Taiwan's
allies now stand at 23.
Both sources declined to speculate if China would resume the
diplomatic tug-of-war if Tsai eked out a victory.
In 1996, China fired missiles into waters off Taiwan ahead
of the island's first direct presidential election and Chinese
media tarred incumbent Lee Teng-hui as "a schemer who should be
swept onto the rubbish heap of history."
Lee won by a landslide.
Four years later, China's then premier Zhu Rongji, wagging
his finger in a televised news conference, warned the island's
voters against electing the DPP's Chen Shui-bian, saying Chinese
were ready to "shed blood" to prevent Taiwan breaking away and
the island would "not get another opportunity to regret."
Unbowed, Taiwan voters handed Chen a narrow victory.
TONGUES HELD
In the latest contest, China's leaders have collectively
held their tongues.
In his New Year speech aired live on state television,
Chinese President Hu Jintao pledged to "continue promoting
peaceful development of cross-Strait relations."
Hu and other Chinese leaders have not a preferred candidate.
Similarly, the ministerial-level Taiwan Affairs Office, which
implements policy towards the island, has tiptoed around
sensitive questions about the election.
Still, Beijing is not taking any chances. Chinese and Taiwan
airlines have offered the estimated one million Taiwanese
working or living in China discounted plane tickets home in the
first half of this month to vote.
That slice of the electorate mainly favours Ma, who will
push for further economic integration.
Ma has declared there will be "no unification, no
independence and no war" with China during his watch, while Tsai
has also offered olive branches to China and signalled a
willingness to negotiate. She has pledged not to scrap the trade
agreement inked by Ma.
In theory, a Tsai victory could mean renewed tensions across
the Taiwan Strait, pushing the island further into diplomatic
isolation and slowing its economy down. But a more confident
China just may decide to respond to her peace overtures.
The United States, Taiwan's main arms supplier, also is
closely watching the contest, where a win by Tsai could heighten
discord between Washington and Beijing, adding to disputes over
trade and currency and a new U.S. military strategy in the
Asia-Pacific.
"The United States would like to see the status quo --
Taiwan neither moving too close, too fast to the mainland nor
towards independence," said Lin Chong-Pin, a professor of the
graduate institute of international affairs and strategic
studies at Taiwan's private Tamkang University.
Beijing also would hope to avoid renewed tensions over
Taiwan, particularly with a critical leadership transition set
to begin late this year.
China's President Hu, who considers forging detente with
Taiwan as a proud part of his legacy, is due to step down as
Communist Party chief this year and as president next year as
part of the leadership reshuffle.
Under Hu and Ma, the two sides opened direct air links and
bilateral trade and investment has soared. Hu exempted imported
Taiwan fruit from duties and allowed three million Chinese
tourists to visit the island.
Hu's anointed successor, Vice-President Xi Jinping, is
familiar with the Taiwan issue having spent 17 years in the
southeastern province of Fujian facing Taiwan. A Tsai victory
could push Taiwan to the top of the agenda for Xi's visit to the
United States due in February.
Even for hawks in the People's Liberation Army (PLA), a Tsai
win would not necessarily be bad news.
"The PLA may have a renewed argument for a bigger
budget, but it is unlikely to upstage the country's civilian
leaders," said Lin, a former Taiwan deputy defence minister and
vice-chairman of the policy-making Mainland Affairs Council.