TAIPEI, Jan 8 In the weeks ahead of Taiwan's
elections, state-linked Chinese firms launched a $3 billion
cross-strait investment grab, sparking fears Beijing was using
economic clout to influence the island as it looks to vote in an
independence-leaning president.
Mainland companies have a brief window to get deals approved
before a change of leadership may present more hurdles,
particularly if anti-Beijing sentiment flavours policy debates
both before and after the polls in proudly-democractic Taiwan.
The island votes in a new president and parliament on Jan.
16, when the China-friendly ruling Kuomintang (KMT) Party is
expected to be defeated by the Democratic Progressive Party
(DPP).
State-backed Chinese technology conglomerate Tsinghua
Unigroup Ltd is seeking to buy stakes in three
Taiwanese chip packaging firms for $2.6 billion. Some of the
investments could get the regulator's sign-off before a new
government is inaugurated on May 20.
Tsinghua Unigroup's plans have raised questions among voters
over China's economic agenda and the dangers of a monopoly.
"China is switching to an aggressive attitude toward Taiwan
from previous elections," said Emile Chang, executive secretary
of Taiwan's Investment Commission, noting that companies
normally hold off on investments ahead of elections. "It's
aiming for economic ties to remain on track."
The Ministry of Economic Affair's investment agency vets
proposals on China and other foreign investments and usually
announces a decision in two to three months. Approved
investments cannot be challenged.
Tsinghua's investments, along with others connected to
families of China's People's Liberation Army, have put the
spotlight on the uneasy relationship between Taipei and Beijing.
China regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be unified
with the mainland, by force if necessary, while Taiwan insists
on its rights to be a self-governing entity.
MOOD CHANGE
Ties between China and Taiwan warmed under the government of
President Ma Ying-jeou who took office in 2008. The years of
engagement, however, have not stopped jobs and manufacturing
migrating abroad nor bolstered the economy from recession.
Taiwan has only become more dependent on the mainland.
"Unigroup is backed by the China government. They are
acquiring Taiwan's key companies, generating negative
perceptions among Taiwanese people," said Huang Weiche, a
lawmaker of the DPP.
"China has said it costs less to absorb Taiwan via
economical means than military force. That is what they are
doing now."
Tsinghua wants to take a stake of about 25 percent in each
of three chip testing and packaging firms: ChipMOS Technologies
Inc, Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd
and Powertech Technology Inc.
U.S. film maker Dan Mintz has also agreed to acquire
Taiwan's Eastern Broadcasting Corp (EBC) in a deal valued at
$600 million. Mintz is a co-founder of Shenzhen-listed DMG
Entertainment and Media Co ; another co-founder Peter
Xiao has links with the PLA .
Beijing is closely watching the outcome of the elections. A
win by the DPP's candidate Tsai Ing-wen, the front-runner in the
polls, could see Chinese investments coming under more scrutiny
in future.
Tsai has said she sees Tsinghua's investments as a "huge
threat" to Taiwan's semiconductor industry, concerned that a
transfer of technological know-how will hurt domestic
industries. Taiwan is home to the world's biggest
contract chip manufacturer who supports global brands such as
Apple Inc..
Some industry leaders say tie-ups will help both sides:
Taiwan's tech exporters could scale up and stay relevant while
Chinese firms could quickly acquire expertise.
"Where is Taiwan's future? China has set two goals for its
economic development - overseas investment and technology
development, and Taiwan should grab this opportunity," Tsinghua
Unigroup chairman Zhao Weiguo said in a recent interview.
Since 2009, Taiwan has approved far fewer investments by
China than the other way around.
Some 745 Chinese investments worth $1.33 billion have been
approved as of October - less than 1 percent of Taiwanese
investments in China, said Lee Rongmin, director general of the
China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and
Electronics Products in Taipei.
"We're sorry that Tsinghua's planned investments have been
seen as a threat of being taken over, creating a barrier for
cooperation across the Taiwan Strait," Lee said.
