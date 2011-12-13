TAIPEI Dec 13 Taiwan President Ma
Ying-jeou, fresh off an election victory in 2008, offered a
vision of prosperity through closer ties with China: the economy
would grow 6 percent per year, per capita income would reach
$30,000 and unemployment would be 3 percent.
Four years on and in a heated re-election campaign for the
January 2012 presidential poll, voters are hearing a starkly
different message, and tone, from the man who dramatically
opened Taiwan's economy to political rival China and brought
relations to their best in six decades: He needs more time.
"There are goals we failed to achieve, such as the
unemployment rate. I apologise for failing to achieve the goal
and I understand that public frustration will be reflected in my
approval rating," Ma told a television audience in October.
"However, we managed to revitalise the economy amid the global
financial crisis ... give me four more years and I will do
better."
To be sure, the Nationalist Party candidate's ambitious
forecasts came before the collapse of Lehman Brothers and the
ensuing global financial crisis severely squeezed export-led
economies such as Taiwan in 2008 and 2009.
Nonetheless, Ma's apology, repeated again at a live
television debate in December, has given the main challenger,
Tsai Ing-wen, who heads the opposition Democratic Progressive
Party, an opening to attack his record on the campaign trail and
put Ma on the back foot.
It has also cast a spotlight on his mixed economic legacy.
Taiwan's GDP grew 10.8 percent in 2010 in a recovery from
the crisis-induced 1.9 percent contraction in 2009 and the
government has forecast 4.5 percent growth this year. However,
per capita income hovers around $20,000 and unemployment has
remained stubbornly above 4 percent all year.
Other measures show an increasing wealth gap, an area where
Ma has come under heavy attack from the DPP, which lags Ma's
Nationalists by only a few percentage points in opinion polls.
Government figures show the number of families living below
the poverty line increased by 10,000 to 114,000 in less than two
years from mid-2009 to the second quarter of 2011. Average house
prices meanwhile remain at 9.2 times annual household income,
making housing unaffordable for many.
In a report last month, a poll commissioned by brokerage
CLSA showed that only 8 percent found that their personal and
family economic situation was either much better or better in
the last two to three years, with 53.5 percent saying it was
about the same and 19.5 percent saying it was worse.
Grumbling about the economy has been common throughout the
electorate. Young new voters complain about a lack of jobs and
poor wages and older voters are feeling the
pinch as well.
"Before, even though work was hard but we didn't have any
livelihood pressures," said a 64-year-old scrap metal seller in
the southern Taiwan township of Changjhih, who would only give
his surname, Liu. "Nowadays, not only to do we have tough jobs,
our life burden is also very heavy ... these past two to three
years I feel things are a lot worse."
Others see the economic integration with China mostly
benefiting big businesses like Taiwan's technology companies,
who have poured millions into plants across China to make
everything from flat panel screens to iPads.
"Smaller businesses like us can't increase our income
because of China," said Shih Hsi-liang, a business owner in the
central city of Taichung, whose firm does interior design and
woodcrafts in local workshops and factories. "We're too small
and don't have the means to touch this larger market, they won't
come to look for us."
TRADE PACT
To be sure, there has been clear progress from Ma's
initiatives.
The controlled opening of the economy has boosted trade and
investment, increasing the number of direct flights between the
island and mainland from virtually nil to 100 per day and
bringing more than 2 million Chinese tourists to Taiwan who have
spent more than $3 billion.
China has become Taiwan's top trading partner, taking 28
percent of its exports so far this year compared with 12 percent
for the United States. Bilateral trade between China and Taiwan
totalled $145.37 billion in 2010, up 36.9 percent from 2009.
Officially reported and approved Taiwan investment in the
mainland has totalled $39.3 billion during Ma's four-year tenure
since 2008, almost two-thirds of the total $58.3 billion in the
16 years prior to his term in office.
Fledgling Chinese investment in Taiwan is
trickling in too, totalling $170.1 million from when it was
first allowed in June 2009 until October 2011, according to
Taiwan's economics ministry.
Ma's policy of economic engagement with China reached a
zenith in a groundbreaking 2010 trade pact called the Economic
Cooperation Framework Agreement that slashed hundreds of tariffs
on Taiwan exports to the mainland and paved the way for more
talks on economic integration.
"It's a good direction and a right direction ... at least he
(Ma) has settled cross-strait relations and enhanced Taiwan's
international value," said Bert Lim, president of Taipei-based
economic policy think-tank The World Economics Society.
That agreement had helped give an edge to goods "Made in
Taiwan" over those "Made in China" both in China and
internationally, said Lim, an economist who also sits on
government policy advisory panels.
"That's Ma's biggest achievement. Now what he has to do is
let the people feel that value."
Another aspect of Ma's legacy remains a sensitive issue for
many voters: how long will China, which has a stated policy of
reclaiming Taiwan, by force if necessary, continue its largesse.
China's growing economic clout has become an increasingly
important means for it to exert influence over Taiwan. Beijing
views Tsai with suspicion and warned that progress will halt if
the opposition, which leans towards a more independent Taiwan,
wins the election.
There will eventually be a limit for the preferential
policies with which China can entice Taiwan, according to Zheng
Zhenqing, assistant professor at Tsinghua University's Institute
of Taiwan Studies, suggesting Beijing would start to tire if
Taipei did not in some way reciprocate.
"It needs to work both ways," Zheng said. "China cannot go
on giving out preferential policies for Taiwan forever. People
at home will start to get angry."