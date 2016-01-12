TAIPEI Jan 12 Taiwan's central bank has
prepared around $170 million in U.S. dollars in cash in the
event election changes bring about an onslaught of demand for
the U.S. currency from the island's residents, three people
familiar with the matter said.
Taiwan votes for a new president and parliament on Saturday
in which the main opposition independence-leaning Democratic
Progressive Party (DPP) that China detests is likely to take
power.
A few big state-backed commercial banks, including Mega
International Commercial Bank, part of Mega Financial Holding Co
, and Bank of Taiwan, were asked by the central bank in
recent weeks to buy U.S. dollars in cash from designated foreign
exchange banks under "project import", the people told Reuters.
They spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity
of the matter.
"In response to the business environment and circumstances
recently, we have prepared a bit more cash in U.S. dollars. ATMs
will be covered and customers can withdraw (U.S. dollars) if
there is a need in the ATM," one of the people said.
Another person said the central bank had told banks the
preparations were being carried out due to "election factors."
Bank of Taiwan said in a statement that it had prepared
sufficient cash to meet business needs.
Market participants said the central bank has regularly
imported additional U.S. dollars during election periods. People
in Taiwan had rushed for U.S. dollars in 1996, when the island's
first direct presidential election prompted China to lob live
fire test missiles in the Taiwan Strait - the body of water that
separates the two sides - in an attempt to interfere in the
vote.
Taiwan's central bank declined to comment on the matter when
contacted by Reuters on Tuesday.
Chiang Kai-shek's Nationalists forces fled to Taiwan in 1949
after losing a civil war with Mao Zedong's Communists. Taiwan
has been self-ruled since then, but Beijing regards the island
as a renegade province to be taken back by force if necessary.
On Saturday, the DPP's Tsai Ing-wen and presidential
frontrunner is expected to win the presidency against two
rivals.
(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)