* Taiwan central bank prepares for surging dollar demand -
sources
* Election time usually prompts spike in greenback demand
* Taiwan expected to vote in independence-leaning president
(Adds forex deposit data, context.)
By Liang-Sa Loh
TAIPEI, Jan 12 Taiwan's central bank has
prepared around $170 million in U.S. dollar cash in the event
election changes bring about a surge in greenback demand from
the island's residents, three people familiar with the matter
said.
Taiwan votes for a new president and parliament on Saturday
in which the main opposition independence-leaning Democratic
Progressive Party (DPP) is likely to take power.
A few big state-backed commercial banks, including Mega
International Commercial Bank, part of Mega Financial Holding Co
, and Bank of Taiwan, were asked by the central bank in
recent weeks to buy U.S. dollars in cash from designated foreign
exchange banks under "project import", the people told Reuters.
The daily stock of U.S. dollar cash is usually two to three
million dollars, but has recently spiked to around $50 million
to $70 million, they said.
They spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity
of the matter.
"In response to the business environment and circumstances
recently, we have prepared a bit more cash in U.S. dollars," one
of the people said.
"ATMs will be covered and customers can withdraw (U.S.
dollars) if there is a need in the ATM."
Another person said the central bank had told banks the
preparations were being carried out due to "election factors".
Bank of Taiwan said in a statement that it had prepared
sufficient cash to meet business needs.
Market participants said the central bank has regularly
imported additional U.S. dollars during election periods. People
in Taiwan had rushed for U.S. dollars in 1996, when the island's
first direct presidential election prompted China to launch live
fire test missiles into the Taiwan Strait.
Taiwan's central bank declined to comment on the matter when
contacted by Reuters on Tuesday.
Chiang Kai-shek's Nationalists forces fled to Taiwan in 1949
after losing a civil war with Mao Zedong's Communists. Taiwan
has been self-ruled since then, but Beijing regards the island
as a renegade province to be taken back by force if necessary.
On Saturday, the DPP's Tsai Ing-wen, the presidential
frontrunner, is expected to win the presidency against two
rivals.
According to central bank data, the annual growth in foreign
exchange deposits surged 44 percent in 1996, the year of the
first presidential election, and jumped 80 percent in 2000, when
the DPP took power for the first time under Chen Shui-bian.
Taiwan's efforts to the ensure stability in its financial
system amid the most recent global market turmoil have also
included intervention in its equity market.
The chief of the government's T$500 billion national
stability fund, which has a mandate to support the domestic
stock market in times of unexpected volatility, has said the
fund will remain in the market through Friday, the last trading
day before Taiwan's national election.
(Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sam Holmes)