Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Chairperson and presidential candidate Tsai Ing-wen announces her election victory to the media at their party headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

BEIJING Taiwan president-elect Tsai Ing-wen on Saturday called for freedom of navigation in the disputed South China Sea and for a peaceful resolution of the dispute.

She also said Taiwan will continue to strengthen the island's ties with Japan.

China claims almost all the disputed South China Sea, where it has built artificial islands that extend its reach. Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan and the Philippines have competing claims in the sea, through which $5 trillion of trade passes annually.

