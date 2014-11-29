(Changes headline)
TAIPEI Nov 29 An independent candidate backed
by Taiwan's opposition, pro-independence party on Saturday
claimed victory in local elections as the next mayor of Taipei,
breaking the ruling party's 16-year hold on the island's
capital.
The win by Ko Wen-je, 55, a trauma surgeon, is a setback for
the ruling Kuomintang (KMT) ahead of a presidential election in
less than two years. Ko defeated KMT candidate Sean Lien, the
son of a wealthy, politically-connected family.
The race for the mayor's job had been widely interpreted as
a test of confidence in the China-friendly government of Taiwan
President Ma Ying-Jeou.
"Professor Ko will deliver his acceptance speech," Liu
Shi-chung, a media liaison for Ko's campaign, told Reuters. Ko
will give his speech at 1130 GMT, Liu said.
Every Taiwan president has been a former mayor of Taipei
after the island introduced direct presidential elections in
1996.
"We congratulate Mr Ko," Lien said in his concession speech.
"I'm sorry I didn't win this election."
Taiwan citizens went to the polls to elect mayors and
councillors for a record 11,130 seats across the island.
The final results, which have yet to be confirmed by the
Central Election Commission, are expected from 1200 GMT.
(Reporting by Faith Hung and Michael Gold; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez and Clelia Oziel)