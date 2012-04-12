(Adds economy ministry's comments on impact, details)

TAIPEI, April 12 Taiwan said on Thursday that state-owned Taipower will raise electricity prices by as much as 35 percent following a surge in global crude prices and to curb mounting losses at the utility.

The increase will lift the consumer price index (CPI) forecast for this year by 0.66 percentage points and lower the economic growth target by 0.26 percentage points, the economic ministry said.

Taipower faces losses this year of some T$100 billion ($3.4 billion), a company source told Reuters in February, and may delay some non-urgent capital spending as it taps financial markets for cash to fund operations.

The economy ministry said in a statement it would allow Taipower to raise prices for industrial use by 35 percent, residential tariffs by 16.9 percent, and commercial rates by 30 percent.

The increase, effective May 15, exceeded rates proposed by Taipower this week..

The rise in electricity rates, following a steep hike in fuel prices, will put further pressure on Taiwan's inflation rate.

Central bank governor Perng Fai-nan said the island's consumer price index will be below 2 percent this year, a local newspaper reported, compared with 1.21 percent in March. The government's latest full-year GDP forecast announced in February was 3.85 percent.

The government lifted petrol prices by an average of 10.7 percent in early April.

The economics ministry estimated the petrol price rise, the second biggest ever, would raise the CPI this year by 0.37 percentage point and cut GDP growth by 0.22 percentage point.