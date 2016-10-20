* Sept orders up for second month, beat forecast

* U.S. orders rise 12.9 pct, China jumps 3.7 pct

* Oct order value to rise from Sept - ministry (Adds analyst comments)

By Liang-Sa Loh and Faith Hung

TAIPEI, Oct 20 Taiwan's annual export orders grew for the second straight month in September, as vendors rushed to stock up on supplies for Apple's iPhone 7 and other tech gadgets to meet year-end demand.

Stronger-than-expected orders are in line with the government's improved economic growth forecast for 2016 and market expectations the central bank will hold off on further interest rate cuts to support the export-reliant economy.

September orders rose 3.9 percent from a year earlier, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Thursday, after rising a surprising 8.3 percent in August - its first gain in 17 months. A Reuters poll had forecast a 1.83 percent rise for September.

"The better-than-expected export order growth benefitted entirely from Apple Inc's new iPhone," said Leon Chu, an analyst of Franklin Templeton SinoAm Securities Investment Management Inc in Taipei.

"If export orders in the fourth quarter grow 3.5 to 5 percent each month, then it means the overall economy is improving," he said. "After all, global trade volume is still decreasing. It would be difficult for Taiwan to grow on its own."

The ministry attributed the growth to strong demand for handheld devices.

"Information and telecommunications products order value hit a record high in September," the ministry said in a statement. "It is mainly due to the launch of global brands' new handheld devices and increased demand for mid- to low-end handheld devices."

The ministry added that it sees October's order value rising from September.

Taiwan's export orders are seen as a leading indicator for Asia's exports and reflect shipment activity 2-3 months ahead. Traditionally, exports are bigger in the second half of the year due to new product launches before Christmas.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), an Apple Inc supplier, has raised its forecast for 2016 revenue after setting new profit and sales records in the third quarter, as analysts said it was riding high on supplying parts for iPhone 7.

Orders from most of Taiwan's key markets increased with those from China up 3.7 percent, the United States 12.9 percent and Europe 1.8 percent. Orders from Japan dropped 14.9 percent.

Taiwan's government had expected stronger global demand to lift the island's prospects, raising its 2016 GDP outlook in August after cutting the forecast three times in a row.

The central bank in September left its policy rate unchanged for the first time after four consecutive cuts, saying it has done all it can to support the economy and called for more structural policies to keep growth on track.

(Additional reporting by Emily Chan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)