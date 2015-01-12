TAIPEI Jan 12 The value of Taiwan's exports should remain stable or increase this year from last, the island's finance minister said on Monday.

"We are cautiously optimistic that exports will remain stable or see positive growth," Chang Sheng-ford said in parliament during questioning by lawmakers.

Technology products make up the lion's share of Taiwan's exports. The health of the island's output machine is a leading indicator of demand for tech products worldwide.

The release of the iPhone 6 from Apple Inc was a major driver of Taiwan's exports in 2014, as many of the gadget's components are made by Taiwanese companies. (Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Michael Gold; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)