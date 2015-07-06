* Morgan Stanley, AT&T have sold US$ bonds in Taiwan
* Says to launch ETF on Formosa bond index next year
* Says sees US$ - and yuan-bonds growing by $5 - $10 bln for
rest of 2015
(Adds details in paragraphs 8-9)
By Faith Hung and Emily Chan
TAIPEI, July 6 Taiwan is aiming to set up its
first exchange to list U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by
foreign firms, in its latest effort to boost its capital markets
and keep in line with global trends, the top financial regulator
told Reuters.
Morgan Stanley and AT&T are among those global
names that have sold U.S.-denominated bonds in Taiwan, mostly to
local insurance firms. However, the Financial Supervisory
Commission (FSC) says a bond exchange is necessary to make
capital markets more active.
"We're studying proposals to have insurers take a certain
portion of their bond positions to trade... We're aiming to
reach a conclusion late this year," the FSC chief William
Tseng said in an interview late on Friday.
"The point in the future is to set up a secondary market,"
he said, adding London already has such a bond exchange.
Taiwan, once criticized for not being open enough to foreign
investors, has eased some major financial regulations since
Tseng became the FSC chief in 2013.
Keen to build Taiwan into a wealth management hub in Asia,
regulators have made it easier for bonds to be issued by foreign
companies and Chinese banks and raised the limit for insurance
firms to invest overseas.
Taiwan's yuan-denominated "Formosa bonds," which are sold by
Chinese banks here and the equivalent of Hong Kong's "Dim Sum
bonds," have also been growing thanks to the improved business
ties with China.
Trade ties across the Taiwan Strait have gathered steam
since President Ma Ying-jeou took office in 2008. For example,
Taiwan is now the world's second-biggest offshore yuan market
after Hong Kong, with more than 300 billion yuan in deposits.
The FSC is planning to launch an EFT (exchange-traded fund)
on a Formosa bond index next year, said the top financial
regulator, without elaborating.
China Development Bank, the mainland's biggest development
bank, will sell Formosa Bonds in the second half of 2015, a
source told Reuters last month.
When being asked if the FSC would approve that, Tseng said
"We welcome them (China Development Bank)."
Currently, Bank of China and other big mainland
banks have sold Formosa bonds, using their offshore branches.
The top financial regulator expects new issues of U.S.
dollar-denominated and yuan bonds to increase by $5 billion to
$10 billion by the end of 2015, compared with the current
outstanding level of around $40 billion.
(Reporting by Faith Hung and Emily Chan; Editing by Kim
Coghill)