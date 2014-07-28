TAIPEI, July 28 Taiwan's top financial regulator
will meet heads of seven major financial holding firms in August
as it looks to encourage the development of banks with large
enough scale to compete in Asia, local media reported on Monday.
William Tseng, chairman of the Financial Supervision
Commission (FSC), will talk to the companies' chairmen or
presidents about what needs to be done to help them better
positioned to play in the "Asia league," said the Commercial
Times and the Economic Daily.
Tseng, who took over the FSC chairman last August, has made
it one of his priorities to push for consolidation in the
island's over-crowded and fragmented financial sector, starting
by having Mega Financial merge with other state-run
banks.
An FSC official said he could not comment.
Mega Financial, Cathay Financial, CTBC Financial
and four others were among the seven companies that
Tseng will meet, the Commercial Times reported.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)