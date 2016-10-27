* New financial regulator takes office amid Mega Financial
scandal
* Lawmakers question whether he has necessary experience
* Lee says can handle challenge, will restore FSC's public
image
TAIPEI, Oct 27 Taiwan's new top financial cop
has said he will personally work to tackle a money laundering
scandal that has engulfed the island's top financial officials
and led to the resignation of his predecessor.
Lee Ruey-tsang, who took over as chairman of the Financial
Supervisory Commission (FSC) on Thursday, said he will
prioritise an investigation into whether Mega Financial Holding
had breached United States money laundering rules.
The FSC launched the probe in August after the New York's
financial regulator fined the Taiwan bank $180 million for money
laundering breaches at its New York branch.
"Investigating Mega Financial and strengthening measures
against money laundering are my main priorities," Lee told
Reuters late on Wednesday. "I'm confident the FSC can
effectively investigate Mega. There are many lessons to learn."
Lee, 65, was appointed to the role last week after his
predecessor Ding Kung-Wha stepped down earlier this month amid
mounting public criticism over the watchdog's effectiveness.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said the Mega scandal has
damaged Taiwan's reputation and created public mistrust around
the supervision of Taiwan's financial sector.
Tsai's administration has ordered an investigation into
Dung, a serving finance minister and four other regulators over
their culpability in the scandal.
The FSC is also under fire for its handling of a case
involving Taiwanese gaming software maker XPEC Entertainment,
after investors lost money when an offer for a stake in the
company by a Japanese suitor went sour, a case Lee told Reuters
earlier in the week he would also be looking into.
Some lawmakers have questioned the appointment of Lee, a
career public servant, saying he may not have the experience
necessary to oversee the banking, insurance, and broking
sectors.
"Lee is a complete layman," said Lai Shyh-bao, a prominent
legislator on the finance committee with the opposition
Kuomintang Party. "They could not find anybody else who would
take this tough job."
Lee, who was previously chairman of Bank of Kaohsiung
, said he was confident the FSC could address the
challenges and that he would seek to restore the public image of
the regulator.
"My superior asked me to boost morale of the FSC. I'm very
experienced with that," Lee said.
