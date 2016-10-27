TAIPEI Oct 27 Taiwan's newly-appointed top
financial regulator said on Thursday he would encourage
consolidation in the island's over-crowded banking industry.
Taiwanese banks' return on assets (ROA) has been among the
lowest in Asia for years, hurt by increased competition and
stiff price cuts. Efforts by the government to push for
consolidation has failed previously.
"Pushing for the consolidation is not something we just
talk about. We should figure out some measures to encourage
banks to do so," Chairman Lee Ruey-tsang of the Financial
Supervisory Commission told a news conference after he took
office earlier in the day. He did not elaborate on how he would
encourage consolidation.
Lee has said he would work to tackle a money laundering
scandal that has engulfed the island's top financial officials
and led to the resignation of his predecessor.
Lee told Reuters he would prioritise an investigation into
whether Mega Financial Holding had breached United
States money laundering rules at its New York banking branch.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)