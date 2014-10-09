TAIPEI Oct 9 Taiwan prosecutors have launched
an investigation into a unit of Ting Hsin International Group,
one of China's biggest instant noodles makers, over the sale of
what prosecutors allege was tainted cooking oil.
The probe, first reported by local media on Thursday,
threatens to become Taiwan's second food safety scandal in quick
succession. In September another company, Chang Guann Co, said
it had sold adulterated cooking oil to restaurants, schools and
food processors.
Prosecutor Tsai Li-yi told Reuters by telephone that Ting
Hsin unit Cheng-I Food Co is being investigated over allegedly
mixing animal feed oil with cooking oil and then selling it for
human consumption.
Tsai said the company has started removing affected products
from shelves in markets across Taiwan. "The public has great
concern about this," she said.
Officials of Ting Hsin and Cheng I did not respond to
repeated calls seeking comment. Ting Hsin is parent company of
Hong Kong-listed Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp.
Last month, Chang Guann confirmed it sold 645 tons of
adulterated cooking oil to more than 1,200 restaurants, schools
and food processors.
Chang Guann said it had bought what's known as "gutter oil"
- oil recycled from restaurant waste and animal byproducts -
from an illegal factory and mixed it with lard to make its Chuan
Tung cooking oil. Chang Guann has shut down factories and laid
off staff since then.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)