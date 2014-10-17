TAIPEI Oct 17 Taiwan prosecutors have detained
a key member of the family that controls Ting Hsin Intentional
Group over the alleged sale of tainted cooking oil, media
reported on Friday, amid Taiwan's second food scandal in less
than two months.
Wei Ying-chun, one of the Wei family's four brothers, has
been detained on charges of fraud and violating trust, according
to TV stations and newspapers.
Taiwan's High Prosecutors Office said in a statement it had
searched Wei's home.
Ting Hsin is the parent company of Hong Kong-listed Tingyi
Cayman Islands Holding Corp and makes China's popular
Master Kong instant noodles and beverages.
The food scandal has been mainly confined to Taiwan markets,
rather than China.
"The State Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection
and Quarantine said that since 2013 China has not imported
edible oils from pigs in Taiwan," China's Taiwan Affairs Office
said in a statement earlier this week.
Ting Hsin's unit, Cheng-I Food Co, is already being
investigated on suspicion of mixing animal feed oil with cooking
oil and selling it for human consumption, prosecutors have said.
The incident has triggered widespread outrage in Taiwan and
led to a boycott of Ting Hsin's products across the island.
Ting Hsin said late on Thursday it would donate T$3 billion
($100 million) to the government to set up a food safety fund.
In September, another company, Chang Guann Co, said it had
sold adulterated cooking oil to restaurants, schools and food
processors.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Nick Macfie)