TAIPEI Oct 29 Taiwan's finance minister said on
Wednesday that Ting Hsin International Group has become a high
risk enterprise and lending to the embattled food maker should
be restricted.
Ting Hsin is at the center of a major food safety scandal in
Taiwan for allegedly selling tainted oil meant for animal and
industrial use as fit for human consumption.
Prosecutors in Taiwan have been investigating Ting Hsin and
earlier this month detained Wei Ying-chun, a key member of the
family that controls Ting Hsin International Group over the
alleged sale of tainted cooking oil.
Ting Hsin is the parent company of Hong Kong-listed Tingyi
Cayman Islands Holding Corp and makes China's popular
Master Kong instant noodles and beverages, while its
Taiwan-listed Wei Chuan Foods Corp. produces popular
Wei Chuan branded goods.
Public outrage on the island has been intensifying and
pressure has been growing on the Wei family to step away from
its various investments, including its management positions at
Taipei Financial Center Corp, which runs the iconic 101 Taipei
skyscraper.
Taiwan Finance Minister Chang Sheng-Ford, speaking to
lawmakers in a parliamentary committee session, said that Ting
Hsin has become a high risk enterprise, therefore no new credit
should be extended to Ting Hsin and any existing borrowing
should be backed by collateral if it is not already.
Ting Hsin should also bear higher interest rates in any
borrowing, he said.
"Ting Hsin has no social responsibility," Chang said.
Ting Hsin's unit, Cheng-I Food Co, is already being
investigated on suspicion of mixing animal feed oil with cooking
oil and selling it for human consumption, prosecutors have said.
Officials at Ting Hsin could not be reached for comment
immediately.
In September, another company, Chang Guann Co, said it had
sold adulterated cooking oil to restaurants, schools and food
processors.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Kim Coghill)