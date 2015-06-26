TAIPEI, June 26 Taiwan will begin clearing euro
currency remittances on its foreign currency settlement
platform, another step in making forex settlements more
efficient on the island, the central bank said Friday.
Domestic and cross-border remittances of the euro will begin
Monday, and it joins the Chinese yuan, U.S. dollar and Japanese
yen in being able to be cleared and settled onshore, the central
bank said.
Taiwan's Mega International Commercial Bank will be the
clearing bank for euro remittances, the central bank said.
Taiwan began operating a new forex settlement platform in
March 2013, which allows participating banks to handle
foreign-exchange settlements in Taiwan without having to go
through overseas banks. The central bank has been gradually
introducing the types of currencies allowed to settle with the
new system.
