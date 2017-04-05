TAIPEI, April 5 Taiwan's financial regulator
said on Wednesday that companies listed on the local stock
exchange had reported forex losses of T$133.9 billion ($4.4
billion) in 2016, because of the Taiwan currency's strength
against the U.S. dollar.
Some investors have been concerned the losses would continue
to climb, given the Taiwan dollar has strengthened about 6
percent so far this year.
About T$122 billion of the currency losses was reported by
insurers.
Taiwan's central bank, fearful of being labelled a currency
manipulator by U.S. President Donald Trump, has pulled back on
intervention to weaken the Taiwan dollar, making it Asia's
second best-performing currency in 2017.
Officials of the Financial Supervisory Commission revealed
the forex losses at a legislative session, without elaborating.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Eric Meijer)