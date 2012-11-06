SINGAPORE Nov 6 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp has started term discussion to supply diesel and jet fuel for next year, the first North Asian refiner to do so, and is likely to set the tone for other term contracts in the region, traders said on Tuesday.

The company is offering two cargoes of 300,000 barrels each of diesel with 10 parts-per-million (ppm) sulphur per quarter and one cargo of 300,000 barrels of jet fuel per quarter, for delivery over Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 next year, they said.

The closing date for both term tenders are on Nov. 9, with bids to remain valid until Nov. 14. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)