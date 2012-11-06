* Gasoil term contract to be priced off new benchmark

* Volumes for next year to reduce

* Maintenance expected at refinery from March to June 2013 (Adds details, background)

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE, Nov 6 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp has started term discussions to supply diesel and jet fuel for next year, the first North Asian refiner to do so, and is likely to set the tone for other term contracts in the region, traders said on Tuesday.

For the first time the firm's diesel contracts will be priced off a new benchmark gasoil grade, diesel with 500 parts per million (ppm) sulphur, which will set direction for pricing of contracts for the new benchmark next year, traders said.

The company is offering two cargoes of 300,000 barrels each of 10 ppm sulphur diesel per quarter and one cargo of 300,000 barrels of jet fuel per quarter, for delivery over Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 next year, they said.

The closing date for both term tenders is Nov. 9, with bids to remain valid until Nov. 14.

Three companies with the highest bids will be invited to enter a second round of price negotiation for each contract, with one final company for each contract to be awarded, the company told traders.

Volumes for next year appear to be reduced, though the exact cut could not immediately be verified.

The company concluded its 2012 term contract for 10 ppm sulphur diesel at a premium of $2.40 a barrel above the current benchmark Singapore quotes to Royal Dutch Shell, ConocoPhillips and Vitol, traders have said.

NEW BENCHMARK

The 2013 term gasoil or diesel contracts for most companies will be priced off a new benchmark, with traders still figuring out how they should value the cargoes.

From next year, price agency Platts, a unit of McGraw-Hill , is lowering to 500 ppm from 5,000 ppm the sulphur specification of its benchmark gasoil assessment in Singapore and the Middle East.

The move towards a lower sulphur gasoil grade is aimed at keeping up with global changes, especially in regions like Europe which have adopted the Euro V fuel specifications, the company has said.

Formosa will have partial maintenance at its 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery over March to June next year, which is expected to affect its oil product export volumes.

"If the refinery suffers from underproduction, the seller has the right to terminate the buyer's term nomination and will relocate the buyer's term lifting into (the) next available month," the refinery told potential term lifters. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)