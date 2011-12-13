SINGAPORE Dec 13 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp shut a gasoline-making unit at its refinery for a planned maintenance on Tuesday, the company said.

It has shut its No. 2 residual fluid catalytic cracker with a 84,000 barrels-per-day capacity at its 540,000 bpd refinery for a month, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

Formosa earlier this month shut several units at its refinery including a 180,000 bpd crude distillation unit, an 80,000 bpd vacuum distillation unit and a 52,000 bpd VGO hydrotreating unit.

The likely restart date for the units will be in mid-January as scheduled, the spokesman said.

The refinery is currently running at a reduced rate of 310,000 bpd due to the maintenance and will maintain current run rates until the end of December.

The company is targeting an increase in run rates to about 350,000 to 400,000 bpd once the units are up in January, the spokesman added.

Formosa Petrochemical is 29.31 percent owned by Formosa Plastics Corp (FPC), 23.84 percent by Nanya Plastics Corp (NPC) and 24.94 percent by Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (FCFC), according to its website. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)