SINGAPORE, April 2 Taiwan's' Formosa Petrochemical Corp will this week re-start a residue desulphuriser (RDS) unit that was destroyed by a 2010 fire, after receiving government approval on Monday, its spokesman said.

The spokesman declined to give a specific date for the re-start of the unit.

The unit has a capacity of around 80,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan)