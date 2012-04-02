(Adds details)
SINGAPORE, April 2 Taiwan's' Formosa
Petrochemical Corp will re-start a residue
desulphuriser (RDS) unit this week that was badly damaged by a
2010 fire, after receiving government approval on Monday, its
spokesman said.
The spokesman declined to give a specific date for the
re-start of the unit, which has a capacity of around 80,000
barrels per day (bpd).
"The unit is not newly built, but much of the equipment has
been replaced and rebuilt, so it's hard to give an exact
re-start date," he said.
The RDS unit removes sulphur from crude oil to make products
like low sulphur diesel. Formosa had initially aimed to restart
it in March, but postponed the move after a delay in getting
government approval.
Formosa also will proceed with maintenance at its 540,000
bpd refinery as scheduled in May, the spokesman said.
The 180,000 bpd crude distillation unit (CDU) at the No. 3
unit, an 84,0000 bpd residue fluid catalytic cracker (RFCC) at
the No. 1 unit and a second RDS unit with a similar capacity at
the No. 1 unit will be shut from the beginning of May, he said.
The refinery is currently operating at about 83 percent of
its capacity, he added.
The refiner's diesel spot exports will likely be affected
during the maintenance, though the impact might be minimal as
other Asian refiners including South Korea's GS Caltex and SK
Energy return from turnarounds, traders said.
Formosa operates three CDUs, all of which have an equal
capacity of 180,000 bpd.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Kim Coghill)