(Adds details)

SINGAPORE, April 2 Taiwan's' Formosa Petrochemical Corp will re-start a residue desulphuriser (RDS) unit this week that was badly damaged by a 2010 fire, after receiving government approval on Monday, its spokesman said.

The spokesman declined to give a specific date for the re-start of the unit, which has a capacity of around 80,000 barrels per day (bpd).

"The unit is not newly built, but much of the equipment has been replaced and rebuilt, so it's hard to give an exact re-start date," he said.

The RDS unit removes sulphur from crude oil to make products like low sulphur diesel. Formosa had initially aimed to restart it in March, but postponed the move after a delay in getting government approval.

Formosa also will proceed with maintenance at its 540,000 bpd refinery as scheduled in May, the spokesman said.

The 180,000 bpd crude distillation unit (CDU) at the No. 3 unit, an 84,0000 bpd residue fluid catalytic cracker (RFCC) at the No. 1 unit and a second RDS unit with a similar capacity at the No. 1 unit will be shut from the beginning of May, he said.

The refinery is currently operating at about 83 percent of its capacity, he added.

The refiner's diesel spot exports will likely be affected during the maintenance, though the impact might be minimal as other Asian refiners including South Korea's GS Caltex and SK Energy return from turnarounds, traders said.

Formosa operates three CDUs, all of which have an equal capacity of 180,000 bpd.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Kim Coghill)