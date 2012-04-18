SINGAPORE, April 18 Taiwan's Formosa
Petrochemical Corp will delay the restart of its
residue desulphurizer unit (RDS) at a refinery from this week to
a later date after it found a lubricant leak, its spokesman said
on Wednesday.
"We are still assessing the situation and has yet to
determine how long the restart will be delayed," spokesman KY
Lin said.
The RDS has a nameplate capacity of about 80,000 barrels per
day and was scheduled to restart this week. The unit was damaged
by a fire in July 2010.
