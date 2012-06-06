TAIPEI, June 6 The chief of Foxconn Technology
Group, a major supplier of Apple, urged the Taiwanese
government to levy "justice tax" on the island's 300 most
wealthy individuals in a move that may boost tax revenues by
about T$18 billion ($604 million) a year.
Terry Gou's comments on Wednesday followed recent declines
in the Taiwan stock market over a capital gains tax plan and the
deepening European debt crisis.
Taiwan's cabinet said last Friday it had reached a consensus
with ruling party lawmakers on a capital gains tax plan that
would be tougher on major shareholders than an earlier proposal.
Foxconn Technology Group's listed units include Hon Hai
Precision and Foxconn International.
