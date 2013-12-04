BRIEF-Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund says listing on TSE infrastructure fund market
March 29 Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc
TAIPEI Dec 4 Taiwan's financial regulators have eased rules for local companies to re-evaluate market values of their property investments, in a move that could add an additional value of T$100 billion ($3.3 billion), local media reported on Wednesday.
The relaxation comes as the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has asked local companies to adopt the Intentional Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the Commercial Times and the Economic Daily reported.
Real estate developers, banks, and some textile and electronics companies would be among the main beneficiaries, the reports said.
Still, the estimated additional value fell below the "hundreds of billions (Taiwan dollars)" expected by some investors, the Commercial Times said.
FSC officials were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)
March 29 Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned New China Life Insurance Company Limited (NCI) a first-time Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating of 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS NCI's rating reflects its strong business profile, consistently profitable operating results and stable capital adequacy. The rating recognises the insurer's effort to improve business quality by focusing on the distribution of longer-
* Moody's: China's economy faces heightened risks from a potential future property downturn