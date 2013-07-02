HONG KONG, July 2 Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd
, the parent of Taiwan's No.2 life insurer, launched a
share offering valued at up to $886 million, IFR reported on
Tuesday, citing a term sheet of the deal.
The company is offering 69.8 million global depositary
receipts (GDR) in an indicative range of NT$36.51-$38.07 each,
added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. Each GDR is equivalent
to 10 Fubon Financial shares, putting total the deal at up to
NT$26.6 billion ($886 million).
JPMorgan was hired as sole global coordinator for
the offering, IFR said.
($1 = 29.9930 Taiwan dollars)
