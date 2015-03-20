* Chairwoman Cher Wang to double as CEO
* Replaces Peter Chou, who will lead product dvlpt
* HTC struggling with declining revenue, losses
* Unclear if firm can overcome challenges - analyst
By J.R. Wu
TAIPEI, March 20 HTC Corp on Friday
named Cher Wang as chief executive, giving its founder and
chairwoman a bigger role in leading a potential turnaround of
the Taiwanese smartphone maker.
The return of Wang, a scion of one of Taiwan's most
prominent families, comes as HTC's phones have often struggled
to translate positive early reviews into strong sales, and the
former contract manufacturer has found it tough to build a
strong consumer brand in a competitive market.
HTC said Wang has been increasingly involved in running
various aspects of the business.
She replaces Peter Chou, who will lead product development
as head of the HTC Future Development Lab, an executive role
focusing on identifying future growth opportunities.
Chou is known to be more focused on research and
development, so the change is positive in that respect, said
Jimmy Chen, a technology analyst with Masterlink Securities
Investment Advisory in Taipei.
But Chou also built a reputation as an abrasive manager
whose demanding style hit morale at the company, according to
executives previously interviewed by Reuters.
It remains unclear if HTC can overcome its challenges,
Masterlink's Chen said. "If you don't bring in fresh blood then
there's probably less of a chance to improve the operations."
HTC recently named a new marketing chief, filling a post
that had been vacant for four months.
Revenue at HTC, which once had a 10 percent share of the
global smartphone market, has largely flatlined after gradually
sliding over the past two years.
Net income has fared worse, with the company reporting
either losses or a slim profit at best since hitting a peak in
the third quarter of 2011.
Like other, larger mobile phone makers such as Apple Inc
and Samsung Electronics, HTC is trying to
diversify into other 'connected' devices to find new growth
outside an increasingly commoditized space.
"We are seeing rapid changes in the industry, with the
smartphone as our personal hub connecting us to a growing world
of smart devices," Wang said in a company statement announcing
the management changes.
But despite forging a partnership with Google Inc
to develop a smartwatch based on its Android operating system
over a year ago, HTC has yet to deliver one to the market.
Wang's father, the late Wang Yung-Ching, was chairman of
Taiwanese conglomerate Formosa Plastics Group. Cher Wang was
considered a pioneer in Taiwan's male-dominated technology
industry, founding HTC in 1997 and establishing it as a leader
in a then fast-growing mobile segment.
