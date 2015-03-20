TAIPEI, March 20 Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC
Corp has appointed its founder Cher Wang as chief
executive, the company said in a statement on Friday.
HTC said Peter Chou, formerly the CEO, will focus on
identifying future growth opportunities for the former contract
electronics maker, which has struggled to create a strong
consumer brand.
Chou will lead product development at the company under the
HTC Future Development Lab, it said.
In an increasingly crowded marketplace, HTC, once a leading
light among smartphone brands in Taiwan, has failed to win
customers recently for devices such as its flagship One M8
handset, despite accolades from critics.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)