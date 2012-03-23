GENEVA, March 23 Taiwan's state-run refiner CPC Corp has bought around 3 million barrels of west African crude oil via tender for loading in May, traders said on Friday.

The refiner bought 2 million barrels of Angola's Cabinda stream from Chevron and 1 million barrels from China's Unipec, traders said.

It also bought a cargo of Equatorial Guinea's Zafiro stream, the sources said.