GENEVA, Sept 25 Taiwan has launched a dispute at the World Trade Organisation to challenge India's duties on Taiwanese shipments of USB flash drives, the WTO said on Friday.

India imposed anti-dumping duties on May 22, but Taiwan is disputing both the imposition of the levies and the way India justified their imposition, the WTO said.

India has 60 days to resolve the dispute, or Taiwan could ask the world trade body to adjudicate. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Mark Heinrich)