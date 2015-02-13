GENEVA Feb 13 Taiwan has complained at the
World Trade Organization about Indonesia's plan to impose
"safeguard" duties on flat-rolled products of iron and non-alloy
steel, the WTO said on Friday.
Safeguard duties are emergency tariffs that a country can
impose temporarily to shield a specific sector from a sudden and
damaging surge in imports. There are strict conditions for their
use, which Taiwan accuses Indonesia of ignoring.
Under WTO rules, Indonesia has 60 days to satisfy Taiwan by
negotiating or clarifying its rules. After that period, Taiwan
could ask the WTO to adjudicate on its complaint.
(Reporting by Tom Miles)