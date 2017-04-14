TAIPEI, April 14 Taiwan's financial regulator has asked local insurers to adjust their foreign exchange hedging to reduce the impact of the strengthening local currency against the U.S. dollar on their earnings, according to a document from the regulator obtained by Reuters.

The request comes after the Taiwan dollar surged about 6 percent so far this year, making it one of the best-performing currencies in Asia.

Taiwan's central bank, fearful of being labelled a currency manipulator by U.S. President Donald Trump, has pulled back on intervention to weaken the Taiwan dollar. (Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Sam Holmes)