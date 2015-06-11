TAIPEI, June 11 Taiwan's Nan Shan Life Insurance
Co Ltd will buy a portion of the insurance business of American
International Group Inc's (AIG) subsidiary in Taiwan for
$158 million, the unlisted Taiwanese insurance company said on
Thursday.
Nan Shan Life will buy the personal insurance and small and
medium-sized enterprise insurance businesses from AIG's unit in
Taiwan under a plan approved by Nan Shan Life's board, the
company said in a statement.
AIG's Taiwan subsidiary will retain the large enterprise
insurance business, it said.
Nan Shan Life was once part of AIG but was sold off in 2011
to a Taiwanese conglomerate as part of plans to help the U.S.
financial institution pay back the U.S. government for a
bailout.
AIG's Taiwan subsidiary was not immediately available to
comment.
(Reporting by Emily Chan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)